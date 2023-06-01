Sterling Check Corp. (NASDAQ:STER) Receives $16.33 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Sterling Check Corp. (NASDAQ:STER – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.33.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on STER. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Sterling Check from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Sterling Check from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Sterling Check from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Sterling Check from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th.

Institutional Trading of Sterling Check

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Sterling Check by 53.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,322,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860,674 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Sterling Check by 29.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,881,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,719,000 after purchasing an additional 422,576 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sterling Check by 29.4% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,618,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,781,000 after purchasing an additional 367,741 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sterling Check by 1,363.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 243,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,768,000 after purchasing an additional 226,905 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Sterling Check by 54.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 406,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,634,000 after purchasing an additional 142,940 shares during the period. 85.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sterling Check Stock Performance

Sterling Check stock opened at $13.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. Sterling Check has a fifty-two week low of $10.57 and a fifty-two week high of $23.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.64 and a beta of 0.24.

Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $169.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.48 million. Sterling Check had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 11.17%. On average, analysts anticipate that Sterling Check will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sterling Check

Sterling Check Corp. provides technology-enabled background and identity verification services in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers identity verification services, such as telecom and device verification, identification document verification, facial recognition with biometric matching, social security number verification, and live video chat identification proofing; fingerprinting; background checks, including criminal record checks, sex offender registries, civil court records, motor vehicle and driving license records, executive investigations, credit reports, social media searches, and contingent workforce solutions; liens, judgments, and bankruptcies; and sanctions, risk, and compliance checks.

