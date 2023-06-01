Analysts Set James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX) Target Price at $29.80

James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.80.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on JHX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on James Hardie Industries in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised James Hardie Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of James Hardie Industries in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, CLSA downgraded shares of James Hardie Industries from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JHX. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of James Hardie Industries by 1.7% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 28,207 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of James Hardie Industries by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 21,903 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of James Hardie Industries by 28.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,926 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of James Hardie Industries by 7.8% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 9,438 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of James Hardie Industries by 5.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 14,999 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JHX stock opened at $24.57 on Monday. James Hardie Industries has a 52 week low of $17.25 and a 52 week high of $26.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.86 billion, a PE ratio of 21.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.40.

James Hardie Industries Plc engages in the manufacture of fiber cement siding and backer board. It operates through the following segments: North America Fiber Cement, Asia Pacific Fiber Cement, Europe Building Products, and Research & Development. The North America Fiber Cement segment manufactures fiber cement interior linings, exterior siding products and related accessories in the United States.

