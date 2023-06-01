Analysts Set James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX) Target Price at $29.80

James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.80.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on JHX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on James Hardie Industries in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised James Hardie Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of James Hardie Industries in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, CLSA downgraded shares of James Hardie Industries from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th.
Institutional Trading of James Hardie Industries
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JHX. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of James Hardie Industries by 1.7% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 28,207 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of James Hardie Industries by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 21,903 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of James Hardie Industries by 28.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,926 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of James Hardie Industries by 7.8% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 9,438 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of James Hardie Industries by 5.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 14,999 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.24% of the company’s stock.
James Hardie Industries Company Profile
James Hardie Industries Plc engages in the manufacture of fiber cement siding and backer board. It operates through the following segments: North America Fiber Cement, Asia Pacific Fiber Cement, Europe Building Products, and Research & Development. The North America Fiber Cement segment manufactures fiber cement interior linings, exterior siding products and related accessories in the United States.
