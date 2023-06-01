Analysts Set Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY) PT at $35.83

Shares of Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.83.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Chinook Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Chinook Therapeutics from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Chinook Therapeutics from $43.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Chinook Therapeutics from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th.

KDNY opened at $24.19 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.58 and a beta of 0.17. Chinook Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $14.82 and a 12-month high of $27.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.09.

Chinook Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KDNY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by ($0.03). Chinook Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 4,114.05% and a negative return on equity of 47.13%. The business had revenue of $1.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.14 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chinook Therapeutics will post -3.24 EPS for the current year.

In other Chinook Therapeutics news, Director Davis Jerel sold 295,808 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total value of $6,138,016.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 443,713 shares in the company, valued at $9,207,044.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Chinook Therapeutics news, insider Andrew James King sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total value of $116,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $396,593.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Davis Jerel sold 295,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total value of $6,138,016.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 443,713 shares in the company, valued at $9,207,044.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 326,687 shares of company stock valued at $6,816,493. Corporate insiders own 23.38% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Chinook Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $65,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 389.2% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 4,001 shares in the last quarter. 93.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing precision medicines for rare, severe chronic kidney diseases. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

