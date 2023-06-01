Brokerages Set CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) PT at $17.90

Shares of CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.90.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CSTR. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of CapStar Financial from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CapStar Financial in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of CapStar Financial from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th.

CapStar Financial Stock Down 4.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ CSTR opened at $12.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.92. CapStar Financial has a 1 year low of $11.22 and a 1 year high of $22.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.93. The company has a market capitalization of $253.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 0.84.

CapStar Financial Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. This is a boost from CapStar Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. CapStar Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.67%.

In related news, Director Thomas R. Flynn purchased 9,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.98 per share, with a total value of $140,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 178,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,678,124.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Thomas R. Flynn bought 9,375 shares of CapStar Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.98 per share, for a total transaction of $140,437.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 178,780 shares in the company, valued at $2,678,124.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William Tilden Delay purchased 5,000 shares of CapStar Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.37 per share, for a total transaction of $66,850.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $66,850. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 16,375 shares of company stock worth $229,948 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of CapStar Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of CapStar Financial by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,065 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 1,678 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of CapStar Financial by 390.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,004 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 4,780 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its stake in shares of CapStar Financial by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 6,122 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of CapStar Financial by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,089 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.41% of the company’s stock.

About CapStar Financial

(Get Rating)

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of traditional banking and other financial services. Its products and services include commercial banking, consumer banking, and wealth management. The company was founded on December 1, 2015 and is headquartered in Nashville, TN.

Recommended Stories

