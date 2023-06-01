Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNYA) Receives $18.75 Average PT from Analysts

Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNYA – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.75.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Chardan Capital lowered their target price on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 9th.

Tenaya Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ TNYA opened at $7.20 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.45. Tenaya Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.64 and a twelve month high of $7.95. The stock has a market cap of $481.46 million, a PE ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 2.42.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tenaya Therapeutics

Tenaya Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TNYA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.05. Research analysts forecast that Tenaya Therapeutics will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Tenaya Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Tenaya Therapeutics by 539.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 7,558 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Tenaya Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Tenaya Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Tenaya Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $41,000.

Tenaya Therapeutics Company Profile

Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and delivers therapies for heart disease in the United States. It develops its products through cellular regeneration, gene therapy, and precision medicine platforms. The company is developing TN-201, an adeno-associated virus (AAV)-based gene therapy to address genetic hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (gHCM) caused by haploinsufficient myosin binding protein C3 (MYBPC3) gene mutations; and TN-301, a small molecule inhibitor of histone deacetylase 6 (HDAC6i) for use in heart failure with preserved ejection fraction (HFpEF) and genetic dilated cardiomyopathy (gDCM).

