Brokerages Set SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK) PT at $29.50

SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBKGet Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.50.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SMBK. Raymond James assumed coverage on SmartFinancial in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on SmartFinancial from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on SmartFinancial in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

In other news, Director David Austin Ogle purchased 2,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.48 per share, for a total transaction of $49,751.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 188,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,672,856.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO William Young Jr. Carroll acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.34 per share, with a total value of $29,010.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 113,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,194,548.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David Austin Ogle acquired 2,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.48 per share, for a total transaction of $49,751.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 188,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,672,856.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 11,079 shares of company stock valued at $220,214. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its position in SmartFinancial by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 36,827 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,013,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SmartFinancial by 5.7% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,262 shares of the bank’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SmartFinancial by 3.3% in the first quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 15,053 shares of the bank’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of SmartFinancial by 2.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,709 shares of the bank’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SmartFinancial by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,933 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. 44.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SMBK stock opened at $21.10 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.42. SmartFinancial has a 12-month low of $18.86 and a 12-month high of $30.50. The firm has a market cap of $358.70 million, a P/E ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 0.74.

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBKGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $42.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.08 million. SmartFinancial had a net margin of 22.39% and a return on equity of 10.81%. Equities analysts anticipate that SmartFinancial will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. SmartFinancial’s payout ratio is 11.68%.

SmartFinancial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through SmartBank. It operates through the following portfolio segments: Commercial Real Estate, Consumer Real Estate, Construction and Land Development, Commercial and Industrial, and Consumer and Other.

