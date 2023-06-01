Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) Receives $13.88 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.88.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CLVT. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Clarivate from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered Clarivate from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Clarivate in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Clarivate in a research report on Monday, April 17th.

Clarivate Stock Performance

NYSE:CLVT opened at $7.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.40. The stock has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.28, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.07. Clarivate has a 1-year low of $7.16 and a 1-year high of $15.10.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Clarivate ( NYSE:CLVT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $675.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $651.42 million. Clarivate had a negative net margin of 151.76% and a positive return on equity of 8.39%. On average, research analysts expect that Clarivate will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clarivate in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in Clarivate by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Clarivate by 637.1% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 4,275 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Clarivate by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in Clarivate in the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. 87.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Clarivate Company Profile

Clarivate Plc engages in the provision of global information, analytics, and workflow solutions. It operates through the following segments: Academia and Government (A&G), Life Sciences and Healthcare (LS&H), and Intellectual Property (IP). The A&G segment consists of products and services to organizations that plan, fund, implement, and utilize education and research at a global, national, institutional, and individual level.

