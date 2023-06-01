Brokerages Set Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Price Target at $20.00

Shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.00.

ONB has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Old National Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Old National Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Old National Bancorp from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Old National Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Old National Bancorp Stock Down 2.5 %

ONB opened at $12.42 on Monday. Old National Bancorp has a 12 month low of $11.66 and a 12 month high of $20.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.12. The company has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 0.81.

Old National Bancorp Announces Dividend

Old National Bancorp ( NASDAQ:ONB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $457.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $456.00 million. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 28.42% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Old National Bancorp will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Old National Bancorp

In related news, Director Kathryn Hayley purchased 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.34 per share, with a total value of $100,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 33,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,850.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Kathryn Hayley acquired 7,500 shares of Old National Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.34 per share, with a total value of $100,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 33,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $447,850.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John V. Moran purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.85 per share, with a total value of $49,625.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,625. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 23,200 shares of company stock valued at $317,679. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Old National Bancorp

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,603 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. lifted its position in Old National Bancorp by 472.0% in the third quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 1,836 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,515 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Old National Bancorp by 67.7% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,099 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 847 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 54.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,238 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Old National Bancorp Company Profile

Old National Bancorp operates as a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial and banking solutions. The firm’s Community Banking segment provides commercial, real estate and consumer loans, time deposits, checking and savings accounts, cash management, brokerage, trust and investment advisory services.

See Also

