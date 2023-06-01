Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) Receives $3.64 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.64.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. HSBC cut Banco Santander from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. BNP Paribas upgraded Banco Santander from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Banco Santander

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAN. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Banco Santander during the fourth quarter worth approximately $780,000. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco Santander during the third quarter worth about $33,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 63.5% during the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 68,205 shares of the bank’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 26,497 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,066,203 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,145,000 after buying an additional 328,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gallacher Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Banco Santander during the fourth quarter worth $301,000. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banco Santander Price Performance

Banco Santander Increases Dividend

Shares of SAN stock opened at $3.22 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.39. Banco Santander has a 1 year low of $2.26 and a 1 year high of $4.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.08.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th were issued a dividend of $0.0631 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. This is an increase from Banco Santander’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.06. Banco Santander’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.52%.

About Banco Santander

Banco Santander SA is a banking services company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, companies, and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, South America, and Digital Consumer Bank. The Europe segment comprises business activities carried out in the region.

