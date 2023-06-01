Brokerages Set Absci Co. (NASDAQ:ABSI) Price Target at $9.00

Shares of Absci Co. (NASDAQ:ABSI – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.67.

Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Absci in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Absci in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Absci during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Absci by 1,314.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 13,148 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Absci by 538.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 12,018 shares during the period. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Absci by 83.0% during the 1st quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 581,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 263,752 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Absci stock opened at $1.90 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 6.08, a quick ratio of 6.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.17. Absci has a 52 week low of $1.13 and a 52 week high of $7.04. The stock has a market cap of $175.73 million, a PE ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 1.15.

Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.03. Absci had a negative net margin of 1,593.76% and a negative return on equity of 34.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Absci will post -0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Absci Corporation, a drug and target discovery company, provides biologic drug candidates and production cell lines using integrated drug creation platform for partners in the United States. Its integrated drug creation platform enables the creation of biologics by unifying the drug discovery and cell line development processes into one process.

