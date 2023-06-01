Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT) Receives $17.33 Consensus PT from Analysts

Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.33.

ALKT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Alkami Technology in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Alkami Technology from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Alkami Technology in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Barclays cut their price objective on Alkami Technology from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Alkami Technology from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th.

ALKT opened at $15.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.39 and a beta of 0.03. Alkami Technology has a 12 month low of $10.70 and a 12 month high of $17.71. The company has a current ratio of 5.62, a quick ratio of 5.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.78 and a 200 day moving average of $13.81.

Alkami Technology ( NASDAQ:ALKT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. Alkami Technology had a negative return on equity of 20.00% and a negative net margin of 28.32%. The company had revenue of $60.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.70 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alkami Technology will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

In other Alkami Technology news, insider Stephen Bohanon sold 25,141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.61, for a total transaction of $317,028.01. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 537,100 shares in the company, valued at $6,772,831. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 38.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ALKT. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Alkami Technology by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 12,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Alkami Technology by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 16,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Alkami Technology by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 70,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in Alkami Technology by 84.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Alkami Technology by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.52% of the company’s stock.

Alkami Technology, Inc offers a cloud-based digital banking platform in the United States. The company's platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, multi-tenant architecture.

