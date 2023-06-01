Brokerages Set Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) Price Target at $111.67

Shares of Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $111.67.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Dorman Products from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dorman Products in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dorman Products in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Barrington Research lowered their price objective on shares of Dorman Products from $130.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Dorman Products from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Dorman Products Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DORM opened at $82.05 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $85.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.14. Dorman Products has a 1 year low of $73.32 and a 1 year high of $119.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 28.10 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dorman Products

Dorman Products ( NASDAQ:DORM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $466.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.43 million. Dorman Products had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Dorman Products will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dorman Products news, Chairman Steven L. Berman sold 3,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.62, for a total transaction of $327,681.92. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 996,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,326,753.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Jeffery Darby sold 753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.04, for a total value of $68,553.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,189,876.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Steven L. Berman sold 3,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.62, for a total transaction of $327,681.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 996,764 shares in the company, valued at $90,326,753.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dorman Products

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 672,473 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $58,007,000 after purchasing an additional 191,214 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 56,819 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,902,000 after purchasing an additional 14,175 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,598 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,835 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 953,712 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $82,267,000 after purchasing an additional 41,648 shares during the last quarter. 75.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dorman Products Company Profile

Dorman Products, Inc engages in the supply of automotive replacement and upgrade parts for the motor vehicle aftermarket industry. Its products include automotive body, steering and suspension, undercar, underhood, hardware and accessories, and heavy-duty components. The company was founded by Steven L.

Featured Articles

