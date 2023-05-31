American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Shares Sold by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP lowered its position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 38.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 158,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 99,379 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $24,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,489,085 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,927,179,000 after acquiring an additional 161,915 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in American Water Works by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,530,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,151,593,000 after buying an additional 160,435 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in American Water Works by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,679,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,390,100,000 after buying an additional 153,609 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in American Water Works by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 4,841,870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $737,128,000 after buying an additional 190,452 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in American Water Works by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,470,141 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $574,412,000 after buying an additional 87,934 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AWK opened at $143.20 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.04. The company has a market cap of $27.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.57. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $122.77 and a 1 year high of $162.59.

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $938.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $903.84 million. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 21.40%. American Water Works’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be issued a $0.7075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 8th. This is an increase from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is 62.20%.

In related news, Director Michael Marberry purchased 1,400 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $142.35 per share, with a total value of $199,290.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,673 shares in the company, valued at $522,851.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $134.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of American Water Works from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, American Water Works presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.00.

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses, Market-Based Businesses, and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment offers water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment includes the military services group, which enters into long-term contracts with the U.S.

