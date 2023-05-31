Bank of America Corp DE Purchases 545,092 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 21.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,038,024 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 545,092 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $254,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. New Hampshire Trust bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 983.3% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy Stock Performance

Shares of ES stock opened at $67.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $23.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.46. Eversource Energy has a 52 week low of $67.79 and a 52 week high of $94.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $76.50 and a 200-day moving average of $79.30.

Eversource Energy Dividend Announcement

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.07. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a $0.675 dividend. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on ES. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Eversource Energy from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Eversource Energy from $87.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Eversource Energy from $81.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.92.

Eversource Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution and Water Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

See Also

