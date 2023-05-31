Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 11,334 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 265,447 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,334 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Exelon were worth $11,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EXC. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 133.3% during the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN boosted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 47.0% during the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its stake in Exelon by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total value of $249,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $187,341.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXC stock opened at $39.34 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.57 and its 200 day moving average is $41.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.62. Exelon Co. has a 12-month low of $35.19 and a 12-month high of $49.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. Research analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.00%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EXC. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Exelon from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Exelon in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.30.

Exelon Corp. is a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses. It operates through the following segments: Commonwealth Edison Company (ComEd), PECO Energy Company (PECO), Baltimore Gas and Electric Company (BGE), Potomac Electric Power Company (Pepco), Delmarva Power & Light Company (DPL), and Atlantic City Electric Company (ACE).

