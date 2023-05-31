HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 20.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 421,178 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 107,550 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in HP were worth $11,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in HP in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in HP during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in HP during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in HP by 462.9% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in HP by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,255 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. 79.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HP alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on HPQ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. TheStreet downgraded HP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on HP in a report on Monday, March 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on HP from $26.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded HP from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HP presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.81.

HP Trading Down 1.2 %

HPQ opened at $30.94 on Wednesday. HP Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.08 and a 1-year high of $40.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.70 and a 200-day moving average of $29.01.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 30th. The computer maker reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. HP had a negative return on equity of 141.20% and a net margin of 4.36%. The company had revenue of $12.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. HP’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

HP Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be given a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.34, for a total value of $122,201.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,264,730.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other HP news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total transaction of $1,121,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 766,268 shares in the company, valued at $22,612,568.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,165 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.34, for a total transaction of $122,201.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 43,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,264,730.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,330 shares of company stock valued at $1,367,948 over the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HP Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.