Korea Investment CORP Trims Stock Position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Korea Investment CORP decreased its holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 42.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 173,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126,570 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned about 0.05% of Snowflake worth $24,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SNOW. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Snowflake by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,567,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,136,029,000 after buying an additional 2,569,953 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Snowflake by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,293,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,939,269,000 after buying an additional 1,327,410 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Snowflake by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,657,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,623,000 after buying an additional 1,324,033 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake during the 1st quarter worth $176,499,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Snowflake by 11,112.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 761,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,376,000 after purchasing an additional 755,197 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNOW opened at $158.66 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $152.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.43. Snowflake Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.26 and a 12-month high of $205.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.56 billion, a PE ratio of -59.42 and a beta of 0.74.

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $589.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $571.57 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 37.78% and a negative return on equity of 14.72%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SNOW shares. Rosenblatt Securities cut shares of Snowflake from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $188.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $194.00 price objective on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $202.00 to $189.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Snowflake has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $183.17.

In other news, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 1,000 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.65, for a total transaction of $142,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 154,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,096,770.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 13,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $2,372,760.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,063 shares in the company, valued at $7,751,340. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.65, for a total value of $142,650.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 154,902 shares in the company, valued at $22,096,770.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 309,301 shares of company stock worth $44,133,577. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

