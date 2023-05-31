Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 8,434 Shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,640 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,434 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Leidos were worth $7,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LDOS. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Leidos during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Leidos by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 310 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Leidos during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Leidos by 44.6% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 428 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Leidos during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Leidos news, EVP Jerald S. Howe, Jr. acquired 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $80.25 per share, with a total value of $96,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,958 shares in the company, valued at $1,360,879.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Leidos news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 2,618 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.71, for a total transaction of $206,062.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $893,515.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jerald S. Howe, Jr. acquired 1,200 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $80.25 per share, with a total value of $96,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 16,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,360,879.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 7,625 shares of company stock valued at $602,898 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Leidos Trading Down 1.3 %

Several equities analysts recently commented on LDOS shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Leidos from $130.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Leidos in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Leidos from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Barclays dropped their target price on Leidos from $113.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Leidos from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Leidos presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.63.

NYSE LDOS opened at $79.24 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $86.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.09. The company has a market cap of $10.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.76. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.58 and a 52 week high of $110.91.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The aerospace company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.12). Leidos had a return on equity of 21.00% and a net margin of 4.60%. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Leidos Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.63%.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment provides services, solutions, and products focusing on digital modernization, mission systems and integration, Command, Control, Computers, Communications, Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (“”C4ISR””) technologies and services, maritime solutions, transformative software, analytics, intelligence analysis, mission support and logistics services, weapons systems and space systems and solutions.

