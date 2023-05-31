Korea Investment CORP Acquires 81,400 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Korea Investment CORP raised its position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 34.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 315,478 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,400 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $26,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ABNB. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Airbnb by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 772,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,709,000 after purchasing an additional 63,601 shares in the last quarter. TradeLink Capital LLC bought a new stake in Airbnb during the 1st quarter valued at $945,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Airbnb by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Airbnb by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Airbnb during the 1st quarter valued at $2,125,000. 39.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 333,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.20, for a total value of $41,733,166.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,766,769 shares in the company, valued at $596,799,478.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 333,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.20, for a total value of $41,733,166.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,766,769 shares in the company, valued at $596,799,478.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total value of $53,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 206,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,872,621.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,821,228 shares of company stock worth $215,323,541 over the last quarter. 30.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ABNB stock opened at $107.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $68.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $114.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.91 and a 12-month high of $144.63.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 37.51% and a net margin of 23.30%. Airbnb’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ABNB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Airbnb from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Argus cut their price target on Airbnb from $144.00 to $124.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Airbnb from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Airbnb from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on Airbnb from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.55.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

