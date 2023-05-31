Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $11.50 Million Holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 113,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,251 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $11,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 88.2% during the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, First Command Bank bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. 75.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MNST opened at $57.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $57.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.34, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.90. Monster Beverage Co. has a 1-year low of $41.95 and a 1-year high of $60.47.

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 19.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

In other Monster Beverage news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 2,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total transaction of $125,024.94. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 48,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,410,252.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 2,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total transaction of $125,024.94. Following the sale, the insider now owns 48,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,410,252.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total value of $239,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 89,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,333,882.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 259,963 shares of company stock worth $14,769,549 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $62.50 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Monster Beverage from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Monster Beverage from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.97.

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full-service beverage distributors.

