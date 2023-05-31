ING Groep NV Buys New Stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

ING Groep NV bought a new stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 128,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,016,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Monster Beverage during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Monster Beverage during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 88.2% during the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 1,004.3% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. 75.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MNST has been the subject of several research reports. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Monster Beverage from $57.50 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Monster Beverage in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Argus raised their target price on Monster Beverage from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Monster Beverage from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Monster Beverage currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.97.

Insider Buying and Selling at Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Price Performance

In other Monster Beverage news, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total transaction of $239,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 89,270 shares in the company, valued at $5,333,882.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total value of $239,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 89,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,333,882.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 93,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total value of $5,536,536.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,056 shares in the company, valued at $3,567,926.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 259,963 shares of company stock worth $14,769,549 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MNST opened at $57.75 on Wednesday. Monster Beverage Co. has a fifty-two week low of $41.95 and a fifty-two week high of $60.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.90. The firm has a market cap of $57.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.86.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 19.95%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

Monster Beverage Profile

(Get Rating)

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full-service beverage distributors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.