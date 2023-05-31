Quadrant Capital Group LLC Lowers Holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 208 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of COF. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 9.2% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 11.4% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 43,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,658,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the period. 88.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $120.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Capital One Financial from $131.00 to $121.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Capital One Financial from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Capital One Financial from $96.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.78.

Capital One Financial Price Performance

COF stock opened at $104.74 on Wednesday. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $83.93 and a 52-week high of $128.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $94.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.76. The stock has a market cap of $39.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.80 by ($1.49). The company had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.07 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 14.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.62 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 12.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.55%.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment includes domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

