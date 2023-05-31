Creative Planning Acquires 23,704 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 176,861 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,704 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in HP were worth $4,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPQ. Maj Invest Holding A S acquired a new position in HP in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $175,923,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in HP by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,370,014 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $198,032,000 after acquiring an additional 2,504,059 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in HP by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,264,928 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $205,962,000 after acquiring an additional 990,157 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in HP in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $16,497,000. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its holdings in HP by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 3,444,179 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $92,132,000 after acquiring an additional 611,938 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on HPQ. TheStreet cut HP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. UBS Group increased their target price on HP from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on HP in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on HP in a report on Monday, March 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on HP from $26.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.81.

Insider Buying and Selling

HP Stock Down 1.2 %

In related news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,165 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.34, for a total transaction of $122,201.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,264,730.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other HP news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.34, for a total value of $122,201.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,264,730.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total value of $1,121,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 766,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,612,568.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 46,330 shares of company stock valued at $1,367,948 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

HPQ stock opened at $30.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $30.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.33, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.00. HP Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.08 and a twelve month high of $40.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.70 and a 200-day moving average of $29.01.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 30th. The computer maker reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. HP had a negative return on equity of 141.20% and a net margin of 4.36%. The business had revenue of $12.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HP Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.83%.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

