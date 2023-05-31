PGGM Investments Sells 1,330 Shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

PGGM Investments lowered its stake in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,330 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Assurant were worth $2,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Assurant by 353.8% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Assurant during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Assurant during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Assurant by 453.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Assurant by 103.9% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AIZ shares. TheStreet raised Assurant from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Assurant from $160.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Assurant from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Assurant from $133.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Assurant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Assurant has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Assurant

Assurant Price Performance

In other news, CAO Dimitry Dirienzo sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $99,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $683,984. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AIZ opened at $123.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.02. The firm has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of 27.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Assurant, Inc. has a 1-year low of $104.49 and a 1-year high of $185.97.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $1.17. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. Assurant had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 2.33%. Assurant’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Assurant, Inc. will post 13.91 EPS for the current year.

Assurant Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.50%.

About Assurant

Assurant, Inc engages in the provision of lifestyle and housing solutions of consumer purchases. It operates through Global Lifestyle and Global Housing segments. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions and extended service products and related services for mobile devices, consumer electronics and appliances, vehicle protection and related services.

