Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Sells 6,667 Shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lessened its holdings in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 37,182 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 6,667 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Leidos were worth $3,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LDOS. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Leidos by 56.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,633 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 2,399 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Leidos by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,778 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,028,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Leidos during the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Leidos by 56.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,897 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 2,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in Leidos in the first quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Institutional investors own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Leidos alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 2,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.71, for a total transaction of $206,062.78. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,352 shares in the company, valued at $893,515.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Leidos news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 2,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.71, for a total value of $206,062.78. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,352 shares in the company, valued at $893,515.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jerald S. Howe, Jr. acquired 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $80.25 per share, for a total transaction of $96,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 16,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,360,879.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 7,625 shares of company stock worth $602,898. Insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Leidos Price Performance

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LDOS. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Leidos from $111.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Leidos from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Leidos from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Leidos from $130.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $120.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.63.

NYSE LDOS opened at $79.24 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.58 and a 12-month high of $110.91. The company has a market capitalization of $10.87 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $86.74 and its 200-day moving average is $96.09.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The aerospace company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 21.00% and a net margin of 4.60%. Leidos’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Leidos Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Leidos’s payout ratio is 29.63%.

About Leidos

(Get Rating)

Leidos Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment provides services, solutions, and products focusing on digital modernization, mission systems and integration, Command, Control, Computers, Communications, Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (“”C4ISR””) technologies and services, maritime solutions, transformative software, analytics, intelligence analysis, mission support and logistics services, weapons systems and space systems and solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LDOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.