BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $2.45 Million Stock Position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lowered its holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,899 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,673 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $2,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 711 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 4,518 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 233 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Thrive Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Czech National Bank lifted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 18,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,229,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRSK stock opened at $218.64 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $200.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $186.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.65. The firm has a market cap of $31.66 billion, a PE ratio of 68.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.86. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $156.05 and a 12 month high of $222.93.

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.10. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 57.53%. The business had revenue of $651.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.50%.

In other Verisk Analytics news, Director Bruce Edward Hansen sold 1,131 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total transaction of $245,427.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,939 shares in the company, valued at $2,807,763. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 6,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,211,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,658,860. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bruce Edward Hansen sold 1,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total transaction of $245,427.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,807,763. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,187 shares of company stock worth $3,150,016. Corporate insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on VRSK shares. Raymond James raised their target price on Verisk Analytics from $195.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $210.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $206.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.50.

Verisk Analytics, Inc engages in the provision of data analytics services. It serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

