ING Groep NV Sells 5,906 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

ING Groep NV cut its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 110,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,906 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $3,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 942.2% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,097,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $145,596,000 after acquiring an additional 4,608,773 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 82.3% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 10,140,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $289,461,000 after acquiring an additional 4,576,865 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 10.9% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,975,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,141,696,000 after acquiring an additional 3,916,466 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 51.1% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,572,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the first quarter worth approximately $31,014,000. 80.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 1,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $53,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 160,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,815,210. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Performance

Shares of WY stock opened at $28.59 on Wednesday. Weyerhaeuser has a 12 month low of $27.36 and a 12 month high of $40.10. The stock has a market cap of $20.93 billion, a PE ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.10.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 13.37%. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Weyerhaeuser Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on WY shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.86.

About Weyerhaeuser

(Get Rating)

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.