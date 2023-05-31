Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Shares Purchased by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 30.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AJG. Axiom Investors LLC DE acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 4th quarter worth $116,254,000. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC boosted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 502.3% in the third quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC now owns 499,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,532,000 after purchasing an additional 416,605 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,534,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $947,576,000 after purchasing an additional 300,053 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,069,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,783,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,414,680,000 after purchasing an additional 266,711 shares in the last quarter. 82.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AJG shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $213.00 to $211.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $215.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $228.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $215.00 to $240.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $217.71.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Down 0.1 %

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Dividend Announcement

Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock opened at $203.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.76, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1-year low of $148.24 and a 1-year high of $219.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $203.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $195.57.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.82%.

Insider Activity at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

In other news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 18,700 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.66, for a total transaction of $3,565,342.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 42,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,051,762.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Richard C. Cary sold 3,204 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.62, for a total value of $697,254.48. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 37,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,113,961.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 18,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.66, for a total transaction of $3,565,342.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 42,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,051,762.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 125,354 shares of company stock worth $25,882,434 over the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management, and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

Further Reading

