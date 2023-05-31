Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) Shares Acquired by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 156,075 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,997 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in FOX were worth $4,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOXA. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in FOX by 104.1% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FOX during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FOX by 174.3% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank grew its holdings in shares of FOX by 1,117.5% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of FOX by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 2,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. 55.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FOX Stock Performance

FOXA opened at $31.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.62 and a 200-day moving average of $32.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.75. Fox Co. has a 52-week low of $28.01 and a 52-week high of $37.26. The company has a market cap of $15.89 billion, a PE ratio of 14.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.85.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOXA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. FOX had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 7.84%. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fox Co. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Argus lowered FOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of FOX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Bank of America downgraded shares of FOX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $42.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of FOX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of FOX from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, FOX currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.89.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corp. delivers news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment consists of the production and licensing of news and sports content distributed primarily through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

