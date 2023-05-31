BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 2,343 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lessened its holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,343 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $2,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DLTR. MQS Management LLC increased its position in Dollar Tree by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 1,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Dollar Tree by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,174,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,047,000 after acquiring an additional 5,516 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Dollar Tree by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 33,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,780,000 after acquiring an additional 3,334 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new position in Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter valued at $237,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Dollar Tree

In related news, CEO Richard W. Dreiling bought 7,100 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $142.00 per share, with a total value of $1,008,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,010,756. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Dollar Tree news, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis acquired 1,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $139.06 per share, with a total value of $248,917.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 15,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,086,734.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Richard W. Dreiling acquired 7,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $142.00 per share, with a total value of $1,008,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,756. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of DLTR opened at $138.48 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $150.04 and a 200 day moving average of $148.00. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.26 and a fifty-two week high of $175.68. The firm has a market cap of $30.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.07). Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 4.79%. The firm had revenue of $7.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DLTR shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Dollar Tree from $170.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Dollar Tree from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Dollar Tree from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Dollar Tree from $162.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Dollar Tree from $180.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.71.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at fixed prices. It operates through the Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and Canada.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.