Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Stock Position Increased by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 24.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 132,920 shares of the online travel company’s stock after buying an additional 26,261 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Expedia Group were worth $11,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EXPE. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,694 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,215 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,411 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,671 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $3,654,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 4.4% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,942 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

EXPE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Gordon Haskett upgraded Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Expedia Group from $135.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Expedia Group from $125.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Expedia Group from $174.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Friday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Expedia Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.70.

In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.66, for a total value of $42,346.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $872,328.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

EXPE stock opened at $97.01 on Wednesday. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.39 and a 1-year high of $135.42. The firm has a market cap of $14.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $93.29 and its 200-day moving average is $98.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following segments: Retail, B2B, and Trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

