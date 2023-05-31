ING Groep NV Has $2.88 Million Stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

ING Groep NV lifted its position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 114.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,991 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $2,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 8.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 176 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 19.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 176 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 48.9% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 834 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 4.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,305 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $21,817,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the first quarter worth $626,000. Institutional investors own 91.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on MTD shares. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,650.00 to $1,525.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 7th. 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,675.00 to $1,660.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,700.00 to $1,650.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mettler-Toledo International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,469.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

Mettler-Toledo International Trading Down 2.5 %

In related news, insider Gerry Keller sold 449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,400.00, for a total transaction of $628,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, insider Gerry Keller sold 449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,400.00, for a total value of $628,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Wah-Hui Chu sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,450.00, for a total transaction of $435,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,290 shares in the company, valued at $6,220,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,717 shares of company stock valued at $5,166,561. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock opened at $1,314.72 on Wednesday. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,065.55 and a 12-month high of $1,615.97. The stock has a market cap of $28.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,461.95 and its 200-day moving average is $1,474.43.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.61 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $928.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $921.19 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 4,833.51% and a net margin of 22.45%. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.87 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 43.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

(Get Rating)

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc engages in the provision of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.