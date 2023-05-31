BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 2,285 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lowered its holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,285 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $2,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSG. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its stake in Republic Services by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,063,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $266,138,000 after buying an additional 472,268 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Republic Services by 18.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,723,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $360,808,000 after buying an additional 422,281 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Republic Services by 20.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,804,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $239,073,000 after buying an additional 302,987 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Republic Services by 206.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 442,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,669,000 after buying an additional 298,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Republic Services during the fourth quarter worth about $37,486,000. 57.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Republic Services Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:RSG opened at $142.03 on Wednesday. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.72 and a 12 month high of $149.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.25. The firm has a market cap of $44.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.65, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.66.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.11. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.495 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is currently 41.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Republic Services from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Monday, April 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock. Finally, 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Republic Services

In other Republic Services news, Director Katharine Weymouth sold 4,304 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.56, for a total value of $574,842.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Tomago Collins sold 1,545 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total transaction of $202,039.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,386,685.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Katharine Weymouth sold 4,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.56, for a total transaction of $574,842.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Profile

(Get Rating)

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Group 3. The Group 1 segment focuses on the business of recycling and solid waste in geographic areas located in western United States. The Group 2 segment includes the recycling and solid waste business in geographic areas located in the southeastern and mid-western and the eastern seaboard of the United States.

