Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,480,000 shares, an increase of 17.2% from the April 30th total of 6,380,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,240,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Ventas Stock Up 0.6 %

Ventas stock opened at $43.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.26 billion, a PE ratio of -239.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.52. Ventas has a twelve month low of $35.33 and a twelve month high of $57.18.

Ventas Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is presently -999.94%.

In related news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 1,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.57, for a total transaction of $52,871.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,044,156.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VTR. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Ventas during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Ventas by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 2,356 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ventas by 90.0% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 9,563 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Ventas during the 1st quarter worth $271,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 14,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $924,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on VTR. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Ventas from $60.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Ventas from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Ventas in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Ventas from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Ventas from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.33.

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Housing Operating Portfolio (SHOP), and Office Operations. The Triple-Net Leased Properties segment invests in and owns senior housing and healthcare properties.

