Quadrant Capital Group LLC Sells 33 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC cut its stake in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 684 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 33 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in MSCI during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in MSCI in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of MSCI during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of MSCI by 79.2% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 95 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in MSCI by 37.5% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 99 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. 88.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MSCI in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. SpectralCast restated a “maintains” rating on shares of MSCI in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on MSCI in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $570.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on MSCI from $585.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of MSCI from $543.00 to $551.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MSCI currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $567.50.

MSCI Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of MSCI opened at $471.40 on Wednesday. MSCI Inc. has a twelve month low of $379.63 and a twelve month high of $572.50. The company has a market cap of $37.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.21 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $504.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $509.04.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The technology company reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.23. MSCI had a net margin of 38.62% and a negative return on equity of 93.49%. The firm had revenue of $592.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $593.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 12.92 EPS for the current year.

MSCI Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. MSCI’s payout ratio is 50.60%.

MSCI Profile



MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other-Private Assets. The Index segment focuses on the investment process, including developing indexed financial products.

