DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Stock Holdings Decreased by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP lowered its stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 201,315 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 23,596 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned 0.05% of DexCom worth $22,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DXCM. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of DexCom by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 270,999 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $138,643,000 after purchasing an additional 65,516 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of DexCom by 3,596.7% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,109 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DexCom during the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. Ergoteles LLC grew its position in shares of DexCom by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $860,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of DexCom by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 29,516 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $15,100,000 after buying an additional 6,160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at DexCom

In related news, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.58, for a total transaction of $282,192.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,784,519.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.58, for a total transaction of $282,192.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 74,711 shares in the company, valued at $8,784,519.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Barry J. Regan sold 2,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.27, for a total transaction of $213,602.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,489,059.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 103,371 shares of company stock valued at $12,215,026 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Stock Down 1.3 %

DXCM stock opened at $113.56 on Wednesday. DexCom, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.11 and a 12 month high of $126.44. The firm has a market cap of $44.02 billion, a PE ratio of 162.23 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical device company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. DexCom had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 18.29%. The business had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $720.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1085.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DXCM. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of DexCom from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $138.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of DexCom from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of DexCom from $142.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.81.

DexCom Profile

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

