American International Group Inc. Has $9.24 Million Holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

American International Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 99,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,104 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $9,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in COF. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Capital One Financial by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE COF opened at $104.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.76. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $83.93 and a 12 month high of $128.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.99 billion, a PE ratio of 7.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.47.

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.80 by ($1.49). Capital One Financial had a net margin of 14.33% and a return on equity of 10.90%. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 12.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.55%.

COF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $120.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $126.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $122.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Capital One Financial from $96.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group cut Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $94.20 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Capital One Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.78.

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment includes domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

