Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Shares Bought by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP boosted its position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 508,659 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,414 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Newmont were worth $24,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEM. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,435,452 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,876,343,000 after buying an additional 561,193 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 36,058,431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,701,958,000 after buying an additional 2,921,657 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 18,396,913 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $868,334,000 after buying an additional 541,428 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,023,240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,034,697,000 after buying an additional 917,795 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 66.2% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,532,751 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $274,555,000 after buying an additional 2,602,396 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Newmont alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. BNP Paribas raised Newmont from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 13th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Newmont from C$91.00 to C$94.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. UBS Group cut Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Newmont from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.53.

Newmont Price Performance

NEM stock opened at $40.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.11 billion, a PE ratio of -61.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.33. Newmont Co. has a 1 year low of $37.45 and a 1 year high of $69.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.64.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. Newmont had a positive return on equity of 6.05% and a negative net margin of 4.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -242.42%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.76, for a total transaction of $525,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 300,039 shares in the company, valued at $14,329,862.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.76, for a total value of $525,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 300,039 shares in the company, valued at $14,329,862.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.92, for a total value of $146,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 84,751 shares in the company, valued at $4,146,018.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,000 shares of company stock worth $1,353,520 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Profile

(Get Rating)

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, engages in the exploration and acquisition of gold properties, contains copper, silver, lead, zinc or other metals. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.