Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Has $3.38 Million Stock Position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 41,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,380 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $3,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OMC. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in Omnicom Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 70.1% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 551 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 81.3% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 805 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 885 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 54.2% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on OMC shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Omnicom Group from $84.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Omnicom Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Macquarie raised their price target on Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. BNP Paribas upgraded Omnicom Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.86.

Omnicom Group Stock Up 0.5 %

OMC stock opened at $90.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $18.03 billion, a PE ratio of 13.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.10. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.31 and a 52 week high of $96.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.18. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 41.72% and a net margin of 9.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Omnicom Group

In other Omnicom Group news, CEO John Wren sold 100,000 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.84, for a total value of $9,384,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 328,448 shares in the company, valued at $30,821,560.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO John Wren sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.84, for a total transaction of $9,384,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 328,448 shares in the company, valued at $30,821,560.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total value of $152,575.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,527 shares in the company, valued at $855,048.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advertising, marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operate in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, which are the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.