Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Increases Holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,111 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $3,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,373,923 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,911,012,000 after purchasing an additional 362,658 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,757,686 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $727,311,000 after buying an additional 763,728 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Darden Restaurants by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,572,849 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $209,110,000 after acquiring an additional 394,786 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 223.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,549,545 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $214,349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Darden Restaurants by 18.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,512,345 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $201,066,000 after acquiring an additional 240,195 shares during the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Darden Restaurants

In related news, Director William S. Simon sold 2,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.77, for a total value of $419,945.87. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $965,829.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director William S. Simon sold 2,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.77, for a total value of $419,945.87. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $965,829.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 78,916 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.93, for a total transaction of $12,147,539.88. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 199,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,763,834.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 96,611 shares of company stock valued at $14,887,160. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Darden Restaurants Stock Performance

Darden Restaurants stock opened at $160.38 on Wednesday. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.96 and a 12-month high of $163.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $19.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $153.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.34.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 45.62% and a net margin of 9.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th were paid a dividend of $1.21 per share. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on DRI shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $170.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Stephens boosted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. TD Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $157.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Darden Restaurants has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.23.

Darden Restaurants Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

Further Reading

