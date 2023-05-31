Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Shares Sold by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. decreased its holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,719 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 498 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $4,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 956.3% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 169 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in Vulcan Materials in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. General Partner Inc. purchased a new position in Vulcan Materials in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in Vulcan Materials in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, New Hampshire Trust purchased a new position in Vulcan Materials in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on VMC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $188.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Vulcan Materials from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $191.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vulcan Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $208.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

Vulcan Materials Price Performance

In related news, SVP David P. Clement sold 2,389 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.00, for a total value of $468,244.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $565,852. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Vulcan Materials stock opened at $195.95 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Vulcan Materials has a twelve month low of $137.54 and a twelve month high of $199.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $179.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.24. The firm has a market cap of $26.07 billion, a PE ratio of 43.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.74.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.31. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 8.14%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. Vulcan Materials’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vulcan Materials Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is 38.05%.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the production of construction aggregates. Its products include crushed stone, sand, and gravel. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

