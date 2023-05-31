M Holdings Securities Inc. Takes Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,616 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of YUM. ING Groep NV increased its position in Yum! Brands by 143.1% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 108,880 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $13,945,000 after purchasing an additional 64,098 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Yum! Brands by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 77,102 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,875,000 after purchasing an additional 5,219 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 2,925 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,301 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Insider Activity at Yum! Brands

In related news, insider Scott Catlett sold 1,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $155,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,633,770. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Yum! Brands news, insider Scott Catlett sold 1,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $155,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,102 shares in the company, valued at $1,633,770. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 3,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $510,250.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 14,393 shares in the company, valued at $1,871,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,348 shares of company stock worth $4,068,713. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Yum! Brands Stock Down 1.6 %

A number of analysts recently weighed in on YUM shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $140.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $145.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $147.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.11.

Shares of YUM opened at $127.79 on Wednesday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.96 and a 52-week high of $143.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $134.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.55. The stock has a market cap of $35.79 billion, a PE ratio of 30.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.00.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.08). Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 17.67%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Yum! Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.94%.

About Yum! Brands

(Get Rating)

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses of a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment consists of all operations of the KFC concept.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.