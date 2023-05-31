Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Shares Acquired by M Holdings Securities Inc.

M Holdings Securities Inc. grew its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,430 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $253,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CTSH. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 84.4% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 269,207 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $24,140,000 after purchasing an additional 123,220 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 9.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,774 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $239,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,484 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

CTSH opened at $62.45 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $60.89 and a 200-day moving average of $61.18. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1-year low of $51.33 and a 1-year high of $75.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.10.

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The information technology service provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.06. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 18.63%. The firm had revenue of $4.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.84%.

In related news, Director Zein Abdalla sold 6,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.55, for a total value of $433,221.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $847,927.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CTSH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $54.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $73.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. 51job restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, May 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.21.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services, Healthcare, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

