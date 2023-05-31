Teacher Retirement System of Texas Trims Holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas reduced its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 53.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,245 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 102,901 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $11,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Yum! Brands by 6.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,766,507 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,208,310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278,710 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Yum! Brands by 0.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,634,511 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,237,214,000 after purchasing an additional 57,308 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Yum! Brands by 19.6% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,507,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $652,773,000 after purchasing an additional 901,181 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Yum! Brands by 1.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,365,517 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $517,792,000 after purchasing an additional 67,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Yum! Brands by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,970,023 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $508,481,000 after purchasing an additional 119,275 shares during the last quarter. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Yum! Brands

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.43, for a total value of $479,557.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,362,249.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.43, for a total transaction of $479,557.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,362,249.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 3,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $510,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 14,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,871,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,348 shares of company stock valued at $4,068,713 in the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Yum! Brands Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE YUM opened at $127.79 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $134.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.55. The company has a market cap of $35.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.00. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.96 and a 12 month high of $143.24.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 17.67% and a negative return on equity of 14.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be paid a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 56.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on YUM shares. Citigroup increased their target price on Yum! Brands from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. UBS Group raised their price target on Yum! Brands from $148.00 to $156.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays raised their price target on Yum! Brands from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Yum! Brands from $147.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Yum! Brands from $140.00 to $144.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Yum! Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.11.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses of a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment consists of all operations of the KFC concept.

See Also

