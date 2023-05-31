ING Groep NV Grows Holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

ING Groep NV grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 661.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,351 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,992 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $3,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LULU. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the third quarter worth $26,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 423.8% during the fourth quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 110 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. 82.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lululemon Athletica Price Performance

Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $336.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $42.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.39. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52-week low of $258.79 and a 52-week high of $389.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $363.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $337.52.

Insider Activity

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The apparel retailer reported $4.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.26 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.01% and a net margin of 10.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 11.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 17,343 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.00, for a total transaction of $6,278,166.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,539,324. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LULU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $257.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised Lululemon Athletica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $350.00 to $440.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $404.50.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the business of designing, distributing, and retailing technical athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer, and Other. The company was founded by Dennis James Wilson in 1998 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

