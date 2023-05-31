Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 60,430 Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) by 45.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 193,192 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,430 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.09% of NetApp worth $11,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NTAP. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in NetApp by 70.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,329,363 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $691,339,000 after acquiring an additional 3,439,053 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of NetApp by 123.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,004,008 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $62,098,000 after purchasing an additional 553,689 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of NetApp by 176.0% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 646,590 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $53,669,000 after purchasing an additional 412,291 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of NetApp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $23,713,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of NetApp by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,823,258 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,143,331,000 after purchasing an additional 294,399 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $69.10 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.29. NetApp, Inc. has a one year low of $58.08 and a one year high of $79.09. The company has a market cap of $14.78 billion, a PE ratio of 11.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.20.

In other news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total value of $292,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 147,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,571,936.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total value of $292,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 147,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,571,936.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.09, for a total transaction of $1,081,620.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 44,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,693,774.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,250 shares of company stock worth $1,806,885. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on NetApp from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on NetApp from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on NetApp from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Raymond James decreased their target price on NetApp from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NetApp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.24.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

