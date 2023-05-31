Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Shares Purchased by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV boosted its stake in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,001 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 617 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Waters were worth $3,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Waters by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,764,086 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,823,123,000 after buying an additional 46,498 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Waters by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,496,407 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,750,974,000 after buying an additional 73,839 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Waters by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,623,726 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $707,174,000 after buying an additional 171,541 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Waters by 79.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,504,592 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $467,011,000 after buying an additional 666,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Waters by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 840,359 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $260,839,000 after purchasing an additional 3,187 shares in the last quarter. 88.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WAT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Waters from $345.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Waters from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Waters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Waters from $345.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Waters from $345.00 to $288.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Waters presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $335.27.

Waters stock opened at $255.57 on Wednesday. Waters Co. has a fifty-two week low of $252.18 and a fifty-two week high of $369.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $290.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $316.98. The company has a market capitalization of $15.09 billion, a PE ratio of 22.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.85.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($0.11). Waters had a net margin of 23.22% and a return on equity of 149.31%. The company had revenue of $684.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Waters Co. will post 12.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Waters Corp. engages in the provision of workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry, and thermal analysis. It operates through the Waters and TA (TA Instruments) segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and services.

