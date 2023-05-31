ING Groep NV Takes Position in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 43,955 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,908,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AEE. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ameren by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,701,000 after buying an additional 5,025 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in Ameren during the first quarter worth approximately $769,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Ameren by 3.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 114,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,724,000 after buying an additional 4,148 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Ameren by 3.1% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 272,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,526,000 after buying an additional 8,174 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in Ameren by 14.4% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameren alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

AEE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Ameren from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Ameren from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Ameren from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Ameren from $91.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Ameren from $95.00 to $98.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ameren has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Ameren Stock Down 0.8 %

In other news, SVP Fadi M. Diya sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.41, for a total value of $422,050.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 94,533 shares in the company, valued at $7,979,530.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, SVP Fadi M. Diya sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.41, for a total value of $422,050.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 94,533 shares in the company, valued at $7,979,530.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Chonda J. Nwamu sold 3,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.40, for a total value of $305,244.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,692 shares in the company, valued at $3,060,112.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 61,609 shares of company stock worth $5,058,107. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ameren stock opened at $80.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Ameren Co. has a 1-year low of $73.28 and a 1-year high of $97.53. The company has a market cap of $21.05 billion, a PE ratio of 19.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $86.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.75.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 13.34%. Ameren’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ameren Co. will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameren Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. Ameren’s payout ratio is 60.43%.

About Ameren

(Get Rating)

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.