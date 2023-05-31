CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Shares Sold by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV decreased its holdings in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,894 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,163 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $4,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 56.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,572 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its holdings in CoStar Group by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in CoStar Group by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,218,087 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $325,974,000 after acquiring an additional 192,028 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in CoStar Group by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,044 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CoStar Group by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 149,151 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,526,000 after acquiring an additional 38,911 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on CoStar Group from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on CoStar Group from $84.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on CoStar Group from $102.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on CoStar Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.08.

In other news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total transaction of $394,016.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,155,364.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CSGP opened at $78.65 on Wednesday. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.02 and a 1 year high of $85.37. The firm has a market cap of $32.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.43, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 13.21 and a current ratio of 13.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.23.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $584.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.36 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 6.73% and a net margin of 16.32%. CoStar Group’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CoStar Group, Inc engages in providing online real estate marketplaces, information, and analytics in the commercial and residential property markets. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. The North America segment includes the Unites States and Canada. The International refers to Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America.

