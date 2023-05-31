68,243 Shares in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Purchased by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV bought a new position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 68,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $4,473,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Welltower by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 5,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its position in Welltower by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 33,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,174,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its position in Welltower by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 11,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in Welltower by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 7,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Welltower by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Welltower alerts:

Welltower Price Performance

Shares of WELL opened at $73.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $36.35 billion, a PE ratio of 317.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.14. Welltower Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.50 and a 1-year high of $89.68.

Welltower Announces Dividend

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.77). The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 0.51% and a net margin of 1.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 15th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,060.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WELL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Welltower in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI raised Welltower from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Citigroup raised Welltower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Welltower in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Welltower from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Welltower has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.00.

Welltower Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.